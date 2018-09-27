Spring 2019 catwalk beauty trends: Romantic hair

Model Kaia Gerber at the Coach Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 27 — As “Fashion Month” rolls into Paris, a major beauty trend is emerging. When it comes to hairstyles, it is clear that Spring/Summer 2019 is all about romance.

Rodarte kicked things off in New York with a showstopping look that featured a series of avant-garde flower crowns made out of fresh roses that were woven into the models’ tousled hairstyles. The approach was paired with vivid eyeshadow and bright red lips for an extra sweet vibe. At Coach, the whimsical beauty look focused on tousled waves that were curled loosely at the ends for a dreamy look.

In London, Bora Aksu also adopted a floral theme, sending models down the runway in floral headpieces, teamed with natural makeup in earthy tones. Delpozo’s abstract, gauzy headdresses were accessorised with a tousled hairstyle that saw wisps of hair brushed up towards the crown of the head.

Milan put a regal spin on the trend; Dolce & Gabbana embraced the flower crown with a series of roses in sumptuous pastel hues, while at Fendi, the top knots were softened by the addition of curling tendrils pulled loose to frame the models’ faces. Armani piled soft curls high on the models’ heads, while Alberta Ferretti kept things classic with a glossy, bouncy blowout that was both feminine and elegant. — AFP-Relaxnews