Report: Umno says would work with any Pakatan party, any time

Umno is purportedly in talks with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to form a unity government. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Umno is open to forming a unity government with any Pakatan Harapan (PH) component, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Zahid said he hoped this could be achieved via a formal, mutual agreement.

“We are open (to establishing a unity government) before or after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becomes prime minister.

“There is no time limit for negotiations with any parties, because the decision needs the full agreement by the other party.

“At the same time, I need to respect the views of my leadership comrades in Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno,” Zahid was reported saying, adding that he hopes that the unity government can be formed fast.

He did not provide reasons why any of the four PH parties would consider cooperating with Umno when they are already in power now.

Zahid also stressed that this openness did not mean his party would “beg” its rivals to make his idea a reality.

“We have to be dynamic in deciding any similarities, if there is,” he said.

BH reported that Umno is purportedly in talks with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to form this supposed unity government.

In the interview with BH, the Bagan Datuk MP said he met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad twice after BN lost the general election, but never Anwar since the latter’s release from prison.