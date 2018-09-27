New album from Lil Wayne coming on the rapper’s birthday

Rapper Lil Wayne — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — The American rapper will be treating fans to a new album at midnight on his birthday, today.

The artist shared a video on YouTube and on social media announcing that his upcoming album, Tha Carter V, will be released on his 36th birthday, which is today.

The album website features a countdown timer to the release, as well as the artist’s video announcement.

The album is up for pre-order here: https://shop.thacarterv.com/

Lil Wayne recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the track, Rich Sex, taken from her Queen album. — AFP-Relaxnews