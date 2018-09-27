Jean-Michel Basquiat musical in the works

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an avant-garde American artist who notably collaborated with Andy Warhol. He died in 1988 at age 27. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Pitchfork.com reports that a musical about the life and work of the American artist is currently being developed.

A musical “inspired by the life and art” of Jean-Michel Basquiat is apparently in the pipeline. According to the music website, the musician, Jon Batiste — leader of the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” house band — has penned music and lyrics for the show.

The musical’s producers are reported to have access to the art and personal archives of Basquiat, who was a protégé of Andy Warhol. Moreover, the show appears to have the approval of the artist’s family. The artist’s younger sisters said in a joint statement: “Over the years, many people have approached us about telling our brother’s story on stage. But having discussed this project with the Marks [Ed.: producers Alan D. and Barbara Marks] over many months, our interest was piqued once we understood that their approach to telling our brother’s story treats his life, his art and his legacy with respect and passion.”

As yet, no title or premiere date for the musical has been announced.

Basquiat was an American avant-garde artist who notably collaborated with Andy Warhol. He died in 1988 at age 27.

The artist’s work is the subject of an upcoming exhibition at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, opening on October 3. — AFP-Relaxnews