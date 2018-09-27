Bursa opens lower

On the broader market, losers led gainers 112 to 98, with 168 unchanged, 1,526 untraded and 98 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, taking the cue from the overnight fall on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates yesterday and indicated its intent to tighten once more in December, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.88 point easier at 1,797.84 from yesterday’s close of 1,798.72, after opening 2.77 points lower today at 1,795.95.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 112 to 98, with 168 unchanged, 1,526 untraded and 98 others suspended.

Volume stood at 86.24 million units valued at RM43.32 million.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia was tracking Asian stocks which opened mixed as investors assessed commentary from the Fed.

On the local front, Maybank IB Research in a note said Bursa Malaysia is expected to challenge the 1,800 psychological level today as Bank Negara Malaysia’s interim Financial Stability Review shows that household debt/Gross Domestic Product ratio continues to ease and financing to the business sector remains supportive in the first half of this year.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,790 and 1,820. Downside supports are 1,780 and 1,760,” it added.

Of heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.80, Tenaga rose six sen to RM24.94, Public Bank fell six sen to RM24.94 while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group were flat at RM9.34 and RM6.04 respectively.

For actives, Sapura Energy shed 1.5 sen to 42 sen, QES Group and KNM Group eased half-a-sen each to 33.5 sen and 16 sen respectively, while V.S. Industry warrant and Borneo Oil were flat at 37.5 sen and 5.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was down 15.48 points at 12,529.08, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 7.63 points to 12,340.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 24 points to 12,683.94.

The FBM 70 slipped 15.51 points to 14,765.54 while the FBM Ace Index was up 7.0 points at 5,259.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 5.51 points to 17,822.16 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.02 point to 177.22, but the Plantation Index slid 1.82 points to 7,545.44. — Bernama