Dr M meets with US companies keen on increasing investments in Malaysia

Dr Mahathir led a delegation of 12 companies in a roundtable meeting with the prime minister discussing the opportunities in Malaysia as well as the changes of policies in his new government. ― Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — A dozen US corporations have expressed interest in increasing their investments in Malaysia, following a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here yesterday.

Former US-Asean Business Council founder Ernest Z. Bower told Malaysian reporters covering Dr Mahathir’s visit here that the intention is to make the US among the top two foreign investors in Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir led a delegation of 12 companies in a roundtable meeting with the prime minister discussing the opportunities in Malaysia as well as the changes of policies in his new government.

Bower did not elaborate on the investments, but said it would be in the finance and manufacturing sectors.

Companies that were represented at the roundtable include Coca-Cola, Merck, Eastman Chemical Company, Western Union and FedEx.