Trump, ‘The Apprentice’, chairs UN Security Council

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 — US President Donald Trump proved a good apprentice of a different kind yesterday, bringing to the UN Security Council good manners and sticking to protocol, with none of the “you’re fired” swagger of his reality TV days.

His debut outing as chair of the august world body, where the United States holds the monthly rotating presidency, had fanned anxiety he might indulge some of the made-for-television antics infamous on “The Apprentice” show.

But in the end — apart from a tardy arrival time — the session passed off smoothly, even going so far as to disappoint one or two diplomats who might have secretly hoped for fireworks.

Trump himself convened the meeting to discuss three of his favorite foreign policy topics — Iran, North Korea and Syria. The time was set for 10:00 am. Except the minute hand came and went, and there was no US president in sight.

In the solemn chamber, 14 leaders waited and waited and waited — for more than 20 minutes around the vast polished table in the form of a horse shoe.

French President Emmanuel Macron chatted to the likes of British Prime Minister Theresa May and European leaders against the backdrop of artist Per Krohg’s mural symbolizing the promise of peace and individual freedom.

They greeted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was called to attend as an observer.

In the room were four presidents, of France, Poland, Equatorial Guinea and Bolivia, one vice president, from the Ivory Coast, two prime ministers (Britain and the Netherlands) and seven foreign ministers.

Contrary to previous fears of trouble ahead, one diplomat present in the hall told AFP that there was “no particular tension.”

Approving nod

Delayed by talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump finally arrived and the room fell silent.

The president swiftly got down to business by announcing the agenda, bringing down the gavel and calling the meeting to order.

While not strictly against the rules, Trump opted as host to go first rather than the more customary last, denouncing Iranian aggression, condemning Russia over Syria and accusing China of interfering in upcoming US elections.

His UN ambassador Nikki Haley sitting right behind him, Trump brought down the gavel again and gave the floor to Macron.

The French head of state’s praise for North Korea aroused an approving nod from the 72-year-old American, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put the finishing touches to his own speech.

One after another the world leaders followed suit, making their speeches with an implacable Trump in the chair.

Russia, China, Bolivia — all were politely thanked even if they took swipes at the United States, overtly or subtly.

Before it ended, Trump slipped out, as did Macron, allowing Haley to slip back into the US hot seat to listen to Kazakhstan and Sweden.

“In the end Trump was very well behaved,” conceded one diplomat on condition of anonymity, almost disappointed that the meeting had gone smoothly without meltdown, hiccup or scandal.

On Tuesday, Trump aroused laughter from world leaders for boasting in his address to the UN General Assembly that his administration had already achieved more than “almost” any other in history. Global dignitaries started to chuckle, Trump ad-libbed with a “so true” and the laughter grew.

“They weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me,” the US president insisted at a news conference later yesterday. — AFP