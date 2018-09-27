Umno to sue cops over ‘missing’ funds from seized RM116.7m

Police are seen in the lobby of luxury apartment building Pavilion Residences on Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur May 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Umno is suing the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) for RM43.3 million, claiming that this was the missing sum which the police did not record after their raids in an apartment belonging to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

RM116.7 million was reportedly recovered in the raid.

Berita Harian (BH) reported the party as claiming that the original sum should have been RM160 million, and not RM116.7 as revealed by the police.

The report cited the 12th paragraph of the party’s writ of summons, filed at the Kuala Lumpur HIgh Court, via Scivetti and Associates last Friday.

Umno is claiming that the RM160 million belongs to the party and was under the possession of the former prime minister, who was a trustee.

“To ensure the safety of the fund, Najib kept it in an apartment in Pavillion Residences, with permission from the owner of the premises OBYU Sdn Bhd, and only he (Najib) had exclusive ownership of the premise,” BH reported, citing the writ.

In the claim, Umno reportedly said that it was the owner of the sum, and that the police had illegally seized the money and took over its ownership, and that the search and seizure on May 17 was wrongfully conducted.

The party named Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (intelligence and operations) Datuk Mohd Sakri Arifin; CCID Assistant Superintendent R. Rajagopal, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, and, the Malaysian government as defendants.

BH reported that the High Court Deputy Registrar Rumaizah Baharom had set October 15 for case management.