Kit Siang: Plan to make Anwar PM on course

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has dismissed claims of problems in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) plan to make Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the next prime minister, despite the public spotlight on his apparent differences with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Lim said PH will stay on if the component parties and their leaders can resolve the differences, conflicts and contradictions by maintaining a positive mindset.

“In such a context, despite the worst trickeries and stratagems from the Umno/BN strategists and cybertroopers, I do not expect any hitches to Pakatan Harapan plan for Mahathir and Anwar to be seventh and eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia respectively,” he said.

Lim made his remark in at a talk organised by Otago Malaysian Students Association at University of Otago, New Zealand last night.

His speech text was made available to the media.

Lim chalked up the differences between the two man to Umno and Barisan Nasional’s plot to break up the PH federal government before the 15th general election, and even just two years after the May 9 polls.

“We should not discount or ignore the differences, conflicts and contradictions intra-party and inter-party in Pakatan Harapan, as the four political parties which formed the Pakatan Harapan have different histories and diverse political aims, but we have come together in a common and concerted endeavour to Save Malaysia from the trajectory of a failed state, a rogue democracy, kakistocracy and a global kleptocracy,” he said.