Government should make clear that law allows for translations — Puthan Perumal

SEPTEMBER 27 — Sometime in the month of June 2018 there was much debate on whether the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng made a mistake when issuing ministerial statements in Mandarin.

As was humbly pointed out at that time, perhaps all concerned had overlooked the National Language Acts 1963/67.

Now, again there is a similar unnecessary issue in relation to a statement issued by a councillor from MBIP (Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri).

It was clarified that the official statement was in Bahasa Malaysia and it was accompanied with translations in English and Chinese.

Perhaps, for the benefit of all concerned, it would be worthwhile to look at the National Language Acts 1963/67 again.

Section 3 of the said Acts state:

“Use of Translation

Nothing in this Act shall affect the right of the Federal Government or the Government of any State to use any translation of official documents or communications in any other language for such purposes as may be deemed necessary in the public interest.”

I think the abovementioned section is pretty straightforward and easy to understand, unless of course someone wants it to be translated.

If the councillor felt that it was in the public interest to have that council statement be translated in English and Chinese, Section 3 of the said Acts clearly and expressly allows for it.

The word “communications” clearly included press release or council statements or invitations.

This use of “translation” should not be confused with the use of the national language itself. I think therein lies the unnecessary confusion.

Section 2 of the said Acts clearly states:

“National language to be used for official purposes

Save as provided in this Act and subject to the safeguards contained in Article 152(1) of the Constitution relating to any other language and the language of any other community in Malaysia, the national language shall be used for official purposes.”

What this means is the national language must be used for official purposes. There is no dispute on that.

But Section 3 of the said Acts allows for the use of a translation in any other language of official documents or communications.

It is quite simple actually. There is no issue here.

Article 152(1) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that the national language shall be the Malay language and no person shall be prohibited or prevented from using any other language other wise than for official purposes.

The Federal Constitution does not prohibit or prevent the use of a translation of the national language. Our Parliament has allowed for it by enacting Section 3 of the National Language Acts 1963/67.

Perhaps the former Johor Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin did not know about the National Language Acts 1963/67 since he was the one who raised this issue in the first place.

And more importantly, the government should make it clear once and for all that the law allows for translations of all official documents and communications.

This would do away with any unnecessary misunderstanding in the future.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.