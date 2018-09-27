Who is accusing Trump’s court pick Kavanaugh of misconduct?

A supporter of Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) holds up sign calling for the confirmation of US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a rally iat the Capitol in Washington, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 — President Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now faces accusations by three different women who say they were sexually assaulted or witnessed abusive behavior by Kavanaugh decades ago.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through Washington and are threatening to derail the 53-year-old’s confirmation.

Who are the women, and what do they accuse Kavanaugh of doing?

Christine Blasey Ford

The first Kavanaugh accuser to publicly come forward is currently a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California who said Kavanaugh assaulted her at a suburban Maryland house party in the early 1980s, when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

Both were attending private prep schools in the Washington area.

She accuses Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge of being “stumbling drunk” as they pinned her down, groped her and tried to pull off her clothes. Kavanaugh also allegedly covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said in her account published by the Washington Post last week.

“He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford originally came forward in July, when she sent a confidential letter detailing the allegations to Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee that is considering Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

He and Ford are scheduled to testify before the committee separately today.

Deborah Ramirez

Days after Ford’s account was published, The New Yorker magazine reported separate allegations against Kavanaugh by a fellow Yale University student.

Deborah Ramirez, 53, says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during an early 1980s college party when they were both freshmen at Yale, thrust his genitals in her face and caused her to touch them without her consent while pushing them away.

Ramirez acknowledged that she became inebriated when students targeted her during a drinking game, and that she has gaps in her memory of the evening. But she remained “confident” that Kavanaugh was there.

Kavanaugh denied the incident occurred, calling it “a smear, plain and simple.” And Trump himself weighed in to say Ramirez was “all messed up” at the party, and that Democrats were “playing a con game” with the accusations.

Ramirez spent years working for an organization that helps domestic violence victims.

Julie Swetnick

Yesterday, new bombshell accusations landed, this time by Julie Swetnick, who claims she was at multiple high school parties also attended by Kavanaugh.

In a sworn declaration released by her lawyer, Swetnick says she saw Kavanaugh “engage in highly inappropriate conduct”, including “the fondling and grabbing of girls without their consent”.

Swetnick indicated she was raped by boys at one of the parties “where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present”.

Swetnick, who says she has worked extensively with several US government agencies throughout her career, declared her willingness to testify before Congress if called to do so.

Kavanaugh, in a statement issued by the White House, said he does not know the accuser and her claims are “from the Twilight Zone”. — AFP