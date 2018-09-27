Dr M hits out at Trump over inconsistencies, says ‘one has to learn to live with China’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has criticised Donald Trump over the latter’s inconsistent views, telling the US president that “one has to learn to live with China” amid an ongoing trade war between the two countries.

Bloomberg reported the prime minister as saying that Trump’s diplomatic style is jeopardising US efforts in Asia, sarcastically adding that China could probably even outlast US in the trade war.

“He changes his views in a manner of hours,” Bloomberg quoted Dr Mahathir as saying during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, referring to Trump.

“Dealing with people who are not consistent is a big problem,” Dr Mahathir added.

He pointed out that China has history on its side as it has been around for “4,000 years”, and said that Trump’s mixed signals to Asia was not doing the US any favours.

“One has to learn to live with China,” Dr Mahathir said.

The prime minister is expected to discuss the US-China trade war during the United Nation meeting this week, including the tariffs imposed on another US$200 billion (RM827 billion) of Chinese goods.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Trump administration imposed tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese goods, ramping up a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The latest round of US duties took effect just after midnight Washington time on Monday on a list of products ranging from frozen meat to television components.

China is poised to retaliate with tariffs on US$60 billion in US goods, a move that President Donald Trump has said would spur new duties on another US$267 billion in Chinese imports.