Jomo: Reforming political system should be top of government’s agenda

Prof Jomo Kwame Sundaram speaks during a press conference at Boulevard in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram said Malaysia has been “thoroughly compromised” because of a corrupt political and economic system.

The former member of the Council of Eminent Persons said this is why reforming the “very decadent” political system should be on top of the government’s agenda.

In a Malaysiakini report of an event where he was speaking, Jomo said, “It is important to recognise that we have a system of political financing which has been so abused that we cannot get ourselves out of this, unless we develop a legitimate, accountable system of political financing.

“So, I would put the whole system of political financing at the top of the list of political priorities that needs to be addressed by the current government.”

Jomo cited examples such as the 1MDB scandal and the inflated costs of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) as well as two gas pipeline projects that have since been cancelled.

However, he said there “needs to be consensus involving all political parties in Malaysia on what needs to be done to tackle corruption, where political financing is only a part of the problem.”

“I have a great deal of concern with addressing other sources of corruption, and this of course is very, very important and necessary to address.”