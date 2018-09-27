Destroy the selfie competition with upcoming 100MP shooter

Fujifilm's GFX 50S descendent, the GFX 50R. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 27 — Fujifilm outshone the launch of its own 51.4 megapixel GFX-50R mirrorless camera at Cologne, Germany photography salon Photokina 2018 (running September 26-29) by unveiling a concept expected to become reality in 2019.

Fujifilm has skipped the full-frame mirrorless-style camera (a trending style that Panasonic launched at Photokina this year) in order to go bigger and then even bigger.

The 775g medium-format GFX-50R is a smaller, cheaper descendent of the GTX-50S — a camera that was released two years ago and has been a fan favourite with a price tag of around US$6,500 (RM26,916) at its debut. The GFX-50R, however, is going to be a bit more wallet-friendly at US$4,500, while keeping the same resolution of 51.4MP.

In fact, it shares many features with its forebear like the dual memory card slots, the G format sensor, the tilt touch screen display, and the battery life, but also does bring a few interesting enhancements to the table.

The GFX-50R is the first camera of the series that is Bluetooth compatible. This makes sending and sharing pictures faster and more efficient than previously possible with any model from the GFX series. The greatest claim to fame, however, is definitely its compact size at 6.3 x 3.8 x 2.6 inches.

Although only a few changes were made to the GFX-50S to develop the GFX-50R, Fujifilm had another announcement up its sleeve to spark excitement at Photokina.

Set for release in 2019 is the massive, medium-format, mirrorless, 100MP GFX-100 that’s expected to cost around US$10,000 and for good reason. The concept wowed the audience despite the details being very limited at this point.

What we do know about this flagship model is that it will have the “world’s highest” image sensor with a whopping 102 MP. It will be a G format image sensor like the others in the GFX series, only with a doubled resolution and 100 per cent coverage of phase detection pixels, allowing for highly precise and quick autofocus wherever the subject is in the frame.

This model will also have the “world’s first-ever built-in image stabilisation technology to be incorporated into a medium format digital camera,” making for clear photos without extra equipment.

And this medium-format mirrorless digital camera will be able to shoot 4K videos. The sensor, which Fujifilm claims is larger than that used in “high-end” cinematic cameras, creates an impressive depth of field even for shallow-field subjects and performs better across a broad range of visual tones. — AFP-Relaxnews