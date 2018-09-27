Trump says would have been N.Korea war without his election

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — President Donald Trump said yesterday the US would have been drawn into a war with North Korea if he had not been elected as he played up the prospects of a peace deal with its leader Kim Jong-un.

“If I wasn’t elected, you would have had a war,” Trump said before adding that “nobody is talking about that” anymore.

“We have a very good relationship. He (Kim) likes me, I like him,” he told a press conference in New York.

“I really believe he wants to get it done. He wants to make a deal, I want make a deal.”

Trump, whose Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to travel to Pyongyang next month, refused to commit to a timetable on when he expected North Korea to denuclearize.

“I don’t want to get into the time game. You know why? I told Mike Pompeo. I said ‘Mike, don’t get into the time game.’ We stopped him. They’re taking down plants, they’re taking down a lot of different testing areas.

“They’re going to take down some more. You’ll be hearing about that very soon. I don’t want to go ahead of myself. But you’ll be hearing about it soon.” — AFP