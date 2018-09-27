Maison Margiela launches new fragrance 'Mutiny' with Gen Z-led campaign

The scent ‘Mutiny’ is launched during the Maison Margiela Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris September 26, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 27 — British-Spanish fashion designer John Galliano has unveiled his first fragrance for luxury label Maison Margiela, via a campaign fronted by Gen Z icons Willow Smith, Princess Nokia, Molly Bair, and more.

The scent — dubbed “Mutiny” — launched with a black-and-white branded video unveiled during the house's Spring-Summer 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday, along with an accompanying print campaign shot by Craig McDean, featuring six “mutinists” who each represent the fragrance's rebellious spirit: Willow Smith, Princess Nokia, Molly Bair, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Sasha Lane, and Teddy Quinlivan.

In line with the scent's young ambassadors — all seasoned digital natives — the perfume is also being promoted through a social media campaign: #MyMutiny.

Housed within a gilded gold bottle with white packaging — Margiela's signature colour — “Mutiny” centres around the night-blooming flower Tuberose, with subtle notes of jasmine, oud, vanilla and citrus.

Adding a unique touch, the scent also features a new molecule that was developed specifically for “Mutiny” by master perfumer Dominique Ropion who collaborated with Galliano on the perfume (via Dazed). — AFP-Relaxnews