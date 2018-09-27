Luxury label Maison Alaïa unveils e-store with partner Yoox Net-a-porter Group

Maison Alaia has launched a digital flagship via Instagram.com @azzedinealaiaofficial. — Image courtesy of Maison Alaia via Instagram.com @azzedinealaiaofficial

PARIS, Sept 27 — Luxury label Maison Alaïa has teamed with fashion e-commerce giant Yoox Net-a-porter Group (YNAP) to launch its first official online store.

According to the brand, the e-store — Maison-Alaia.com — will serve customers in more than 100 markets globally, and is set to feature the house's largest offering, including current season ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories as well as the “Les Intemporels” classic pieces central to Alaïa's sense of timeless beauty.

Also exclusive to the online store will be the new “Edition” collection, a series of signature pieces selected from the archives. As reported by WWD, each item will be made to the exact specifications and rigorous construction specified by Alaïa himself, using the original fabrics — subject to availability — or new materials inspired by them. Additionally, each garment will carry a label stating the year the design was first shown.

The launch of this dedicated digital space is the culmination of a project started with the house's namesake founder, who died unexpectedly in late 2017, and marks an important milestone in the history of the cult brand, which is backed by parent company Compagnie Financière Richemont — now also the owner of YNAP.

Rounding out the Maison Alaïa empire are the brand's pre-existing stores — two brick-and-mortar flagships, comprising a three-story boutique opened on Paris' Rue de Marignan in 2013 and a store on London's New Bond Street. — AFP-Relaxnews