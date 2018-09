Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told the United Nations yesterday that he would be willing to sit down with Donald Trump to try to bridge differences with his US counterpart.

“Despite all of the differences... I would be willing to reach out my hand to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to discuss matters bilaterally,” Maduro told the UN General Assembly. — AFP