Fox orders animated series with Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph

Kristen Wiig (left) and Maya Rudolph will work with the ‘The Last Man on Earth’ team on an animated comedy for Fox. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph will be reunited in an animated series on Fox in which they will both voice characters.

The new show, called Bless the Harts, will follow a group of Southerners struggling to achieve the American dream. The show is due to air during the 2019-2020 season.

Two actresses who are used to working together

The show will follow a group of Southerners who are always broke as they struggle to achieve the status and wealth of the America dream. However, what they don’t realise is that they are already rich in a different way, thanks to their friends, their families and their sense of humour.

Bless the Harts is created by Emily Spivey, a screenwriter that Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph previously worked with on the comedy show, Saturday Night Live. The two actresses have, in fact, worked together on several occasions, on projects including the TV series, Drunk History and the 2011 movies Friends with Kids and Bridesmaids. Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph are also no strangers to voicing characters for TV or film, with roles in Big Mouth and Despicable Me for Kristen Wiig or Big Hero 6: The Series for Maya Rudolph.

The production team for Bless the Harts includes Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The pair previously worked with Fox and Emily Spivey on The Last Man on Earth, a comedy show which ran 2015-2018 on the network. — AFP-Relaxnews