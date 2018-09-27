Adidas Basketball reveals latest Harden Vol. 3 design

The Harden Vol. 3 is the latest signature shoe created for James Harden. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

HOUSTON, Sept 27 — Adidas Basketball revealed on Wednesday the Harden Vol. 3, the latest signature shoe created for James Harden.

Created with stability and balance in mind, the Harden Vol. 3 has been designed with improved traction to complement Harden's playing style and ability to “slow down fast.”

“Slow down fast doesn't make sense, but my game doesn't make sense. I don't think you've ever seen anyone play this way. If you combine all my moves, you probably won't ever see that [style] again but that's what I bring to the table and that's where we get that phrase from,” Harden explained.

“Every year I try to figure out a way to create an advantage and creating space is, I think, one of the biggest parts of the game of basketball.”

The shoe also builds on the style and performance features of Harden's last two silhouettes, helping the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player perform to his best. The shoe focuses on support in high traction areas, while a lace band across the upper offers customised lockdown.

Adidas' signature Boost technology has been added for improved energy return and to keep Harden going until the end of play.

“This shoe means a lot to me. Our challenge is to come back and [get] better every year, and I really think we've been doing that. When I'm out on the court making moves, making guys fall or I'm changing direction... that's all in the shoe,” said Harden.

“If we weren't thinking about that stop-and-go mindset when we were creating these shoes, those moves just wouldn't work. So, shout out to adidas for making sure that each shoe is always on point.”

A series of colourways are also set to be released for the new season, including the first futuristic silver “Voyager” colourway, with reflective highlights across the shoes' upper, and the black and white “Cosmos” with a full-length black Boost sole.

Harden Vol. 3 Voyager will be available October 12 at adidas.com and select retailers priced at US$140 (RM579). Cosmos will be released on October 15 priced at US$160. — AFP-Relaxnews