New in theatres: ‘Smallfoot,’ ‘Old Man & the Gun,’ ‘Night School,’ ‘Hell Fest’

‘Smallfoot’ takes a modern myth and gives it a spin. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 ­— Yetis discover humans in Smallfoot, Robert Redford’s elderly criminal goes on a heisting spree in The Old Man & the Gun, Kevin Hart’s Night School sees a salesman go after his high school diploma, and “Hell Fest” plonks a group of teens in a theme park nightmare come to life.

Smallfoot (PG)

Select release dates: Australia — September 20; Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore — September 27; Canada, South Africa, USA — Septemeber 28; Netherlands — October 3; Ireland, UK, Japan — October 12; France — October 17

Story: One Yeti is determined to prove the existence of humans, when suddenly he meets one and the Yetis’ world is turned upside down.

Starring Channing Tatum (The Lego Batman Movie), James Corden (Trolls), and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Over the Hedge) and Jason Reisig (supervising animator on Trolls, Kung Fu Panda 3).

The Old Man & the Gun (PG-13)

Select release dates: USA — September 28; Netherlands — November 8; Australia — November 15; UK — December 7

Story: Don’t let age get in the way of your dreams, at least not if you’re Forrest Tucker, septuagenarian prison escapee and accomplished bank robber.

Starring Robert Redford (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Casey Affleck (Gone Baby Gone), and Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints).

Night School (PG-13)

Select release dates: Australia — September 27; Ireland, South Africa, UK, USA — September 28; Netherlands — October 11; France — December 5

Story: A barbeque salesman goes back to school in order to finally graduate and get a job as a stockbroker.

Starring Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Kevin Hart (Ride Along, Central Intelligence) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Scary Movie 5).

Hell Fest (R)

Select release dates: Singapore, USA — September 28; Netherlands — October 18; Hong Kong — October 25

Story: A group of teens use their horror movie knowledge to survive when carnage breaks out at a theme park.

Starring Amy Forsyth (The Path), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Arrow, Voltron, Scream: The TV Series), Reign Edwards (MacGyver) and directed by Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension). —AFP-Relaxnews