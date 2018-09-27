Austrian arrested after losing wallet full of fake €50 notes

An employee shows fifty-euro notes in a bank in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this March 19, 2012 file photo. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Sept 27 — A 22-year-old Austrian man might have thought himself lucky after police in the city of Eisenstadt found his lost wallet — had it not been full of ten fake €50 (RM243.27) notes.

Having discovered the notes, the police were able to track down the man thanks to his identity card — also in the wallet — and arrested him.

Under questioning he admitted buying the fake notes online in order to buy drugs with them.

On Tuesday, Austrian police announced they had helped identify and catch a forger in Poland suspected of selling €10,000 worth of €50 notes over the so-called darknet. — AFP