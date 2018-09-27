Footwear brand Aldo certified carbon-neutral

Aldo has been certified as climate neutral. — Image courtesy of Aldo

MONTREAL, Sept 27 — The Aldo Group has confirmed its status as a sustainably-minded fashion force, by becoming certified as climate neutral.

The footwear and accessories brand has been deemed climate neutral by South Pole, a world-leading developer of climate action projects, after offsetting 100 per cent of its carbon emissions produced in 2017.

“We recognise the impact our industry has on global climate change and are motivated to attack this problem head-on,” said David Bensadoun, CEO of the Aldo Group, in a statement. “We still have work to do, but we strongly believe that a low-carbon future is possible and are committed to doing our part by going climate neutral today. Our goal is to make it easy for our customers to stay fashionable and to choose good.”

Renat Heuberger, CEO and co-founder of South Pole, added that he hoped the brand's achievements would “inspire other retailers to join the movement by also setting ambitious targets and committing to bold climate action.”

Aldo has been working on a series of environmentally-friendly initiatives over the years, including the development of a sustainable campus, focusing on smarter packaging and prioritising low-carbon shipping methods.

The brand first pledged to improve its carbon footprint in 2013, and has achieved its carbon neutral status by reducing its emissions and purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from wind farms and investing in high-quality carbon credits that support hydroelectric projects.

The company isn't the only fashion brand doubling down on sustainability of late: Earlier this month, fashion giant PVH Corp, which owns Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo1, was recognized for its responsible business conduct by the US Secretary of State, for its commitment to people, the environment and the communities it operates in.

Meanwhile, Swedish retail giant H&M has publicly set an “ultimate goal” of using more sustainable or recycled materials across its entire range by the year 2030, and Gap Inc recently pledged to save 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews