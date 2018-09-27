Pickford signs new deal to stay at Everton until 2024

Everton's Jordan Pickford gestures during the EPL match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London September 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Sept 26 — Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new six-year contract, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

Pickford, who joined Everton from Sunderland last year, impressed in his debut campaign and also established himself as England's first-choice keeper before this year's World Cup.

The 24-year-old started all of England's games in Russia as the team reached the semi-finals of the tournament and he credited Everton for kickstarting his international career.

“Getting the opportunity to become England's number one was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out,” Pickford told the club's website

“Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it's inspired me to perform... I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that's my goal now.”

Pickford has started all six of Everton's games in the league this season. Everton face promoted Fulham on Saturday. — Reuters