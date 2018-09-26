Anwar: Fight ‘arrogant super liberals’, oppose LGBT

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a ‘New Malaysia Agenda’ gathering in Kota Baru September 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Islamic democrat Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged religious people of all faiths to counter the demand by “super liberals” to recognise the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) “lifestyle”.

News website Astro Awani quoted the PKR president-elect as saying that while he did not support the authorities “entering homes”, so-called “super liberals” should not force society to accept their views on LGBT rights.

“This group tends to be arrogant and they try to force government leaders to accept them [LGBT]. Democracy allows for diversity of opinion, so I have no qualms with them giving opinions or criticising the government,” he told Astro Awani.

“Religious people from all races and faiths and society should rise up and say that the majority opposes LGBT tendencies and their ideas, as they force all of society to accept them, homosexuality, lesbians and the like.”

Anwar, who was imprisoned for sodomy on charges his supporters say were politically motivated, is running in the Port Dickson by-election to enter Parliament and to eventually succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.