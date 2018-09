A news portal quoted PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as saying that the decision was made today. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — PAS has decided to run in the Port Dickson by-election against PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as saying that the decision was made in a central committee meeting in Kuala Terengganu today.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia has said it will also contest the federal seat in Negri Sembilan, along with independent candidate Stevie Chan.