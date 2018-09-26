Rosmah leaves MACC HQ after 13 hours of grilling

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has finally left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tonight.

Her interview today with graftbusters over her alleged involvement in a money-laundering probe passed the 12-hour mark.

Rosmah exited the compound of the MACC headquarters at 10.40pm and managed to muster up a smile for the cameras as she entered her vehicle.

“I am okay, Alhamdullilah,” she said briefly when asked how she felt after hours of questioning.

When pressed to describe what transpired during the questioning, Rosmah merely pointed at her lawyers before her vehicle drove off.

When met on the sidelines, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran said his client had finished giving her statement to MACC but declined to comment further.

“I know there are a lot of questions to be asked, but I am not saying anything,” he said.

Another of Rosmah’s lawyers, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, said his client will not be returning for questioning tomorrow, when asked if she would be called up to give her statement again.

Both lawyers also declined to explain why it took so long to have Rosmah’s statement recorded.

Earlier, a source close to the investigation told Malay Mail that the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be allowed to return home after MACC officers are done questioning her.

Wearing a green headscarf and baju kurung, Rosmah arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 9.52am in a black Proton Perdana.