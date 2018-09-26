Rosmah to be released after MACC grilling, says source

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will not be detained overnight by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), a source said, as her interview by graftbusters over her alleged involvement in a money-laundering probe passed its 12-hour mark.

The source close to the investigation told Malay Mail that the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be allowed to return home after the MACC officers are done questioning her.

Wearing a green headscarf and baju kurung, Rosmah arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 9.52am in a black Proton Perdana.

MORE TO COME