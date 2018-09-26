MMEA detains Indonesian boat for fishing in Malaysian waters

An Indonesian boat was was caught conducting fishing activities about 45 nautical miles south west of Pulau Kendi, near Penang, at about 11am. — Foto Bernama

LUMUT, Sept 26 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained an Indonesian boat, as well as its skipper and four crew, for conducting fishing activities in Malaysian territorial waters yesterday.

Perak MMEA director Captain Wan Mat Wan Abdullah said the boat, with no registration number, was caught conducting fishing activities about 45 nautical miles south west of Pulau Kendi, near Penang, at about 11am.

“Checks on the crew, all foreign nationals and aged between 31 and 54, found them without valid personal identification documents,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the boat and its crew were taken to Jeti Batu Maung, in Penang, for further action. ― Bernama