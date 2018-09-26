PAC summons two former second finance ministers

K Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah (pic) and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani were called up by the Public Accounts Committee as a follow-up to the proceedings held on last September 12 and 13. — Picture by Farhan Najib UALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― Two former second finance ministers were called up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday to clarify the issue on the RM19.4 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund arrears.

They were Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah, who held the post from March 2008 to June 2016 and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who was the second finance minister from June 2016 to April 2018.

PAC chairman Dr Ronald Kiandee said the two former ministers were called up as a follow-up to the proceedings held on last September 12 and 13.

“The two former second finance ministers explained and clarified the matter for about an hour, touching on policy, as well as their responsibility in matters concerning GST when they were holding the post,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday’s proceeding was also attended by Treasury deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa, who represented the Treasury Secretary-General, and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance.

Ronald said the PAC would also call former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also former Finance Minister, to explain and clarify the matter this Oct 17.

He said former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who was called up by the PAC last Sept 13, would be called up again this October 16.

The PAC also set October 22 for Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to appear before the committee to clarify the same issue.

This committee hopes to conclude the matter and come up with recommendations for the government on the issue after getting the explanation and clarification on the matter from all of them, said Ronald.

Meanwhile, he also said that the PAC hag agreed to resume proceeding against 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

This, he said, followed a motion by the Finance Ministry which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last August 16. ― Bernama