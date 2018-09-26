Online sellers milk ‘Whale’ for as little as RM3 with illegal copies

A screengrab from Carousell of an autographed copy of ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ that’s being sold for RM400.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Billion Dollar Whale, the best-selling book on fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho, is becoming a hot commodity on internet marketplaces as Malaysians are forced to wait for about a month for bookshops to replenish their shelves.

The book is being sold for as little as RM3 for illegal electronic copies and up to RM400 for the actual book autographed by Tom Wright, one of its writers.

A seller, identifying himself as “realmalaysian”, placed the autographed paperback version of the book on online marketplace Carousell, selling it for about five times its retail price.

The illegal e-book and Portable Document Format (PDF) versions are fetching about RM3 to RM20, while hardcover versions are priced at about RM140 based on checks by Malay Mail on Mudah.my and Carousell.

The PDF version has shared via WhatsApp since September 13.

“If you have received an illegal galley copy of Billion Dollar Whale, please tell the person sending it to you that Hachette (publishing company) will take legal action against them. The copy has an embedded digital footprint,” Wright was quoted by local daily The Star as saying last week.

A total of 15 advertisements selling various formats of the book were available on the two sites, while it is listed as ‘out of stock’ on Gerakbudaya, Book Depository, Bookurve and Borders’s site at time of writing.

Most sites did not place a date of availability but Border and Bookurve warned customers that it could take more than 30 days for the book to arrive upon purchase.

The paperback version can be pre-ordered on MPHonline for RM71.91 with a waiting period of about 30 days.

It is being sold at Times Bookstore in Bangsar for RM79.90, but was tagged as a hot-seller with limited quantities.

The book written by Wall Street Journal’s Wright and Bradley Hope, tells the story of Low, commonly referred to as Jho Low, who allegedly swindled billions of ringgit from 1MDB.

Wright was at the Malaysian launch of the book at Kinokuniya in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. More than 400 people queued up to buy the book and get Wright’s signature.