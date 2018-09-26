DBKL: Four million traffic summonses still unpaid

DBKL said from the total, only 104,646 summonses were settled involving about RM3.2 million since DBKL offered the discount to traffic offenders on September 1. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued about four million summonses to traffic offenders involving various offences including arrears of notices dating back to 2016.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department director Khairul Azmir Ahmad said from the total, only 104,646 summonses were settled involving about RM3.2 million since DBKL offered the discount to traffic offenders on September 1.

“To avoid getting haul up to court and blacklisted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), offenders are advised to pay up their compounds before Sept 30,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the process of court action and blacklisting would come into effect immediately after the offer period ends this month.

DBKL had earlier offered a special compound rate of RM20 to traffic offenders to pay up their compounds on meter parking and other traffic offences between September 1 to 30.

The special compound of RM20 is provided for motorcycles, RM30 for cars, multi-purpose vehicles (MPV), vans, small lorries, pickups, 4WD and SUV and RM50 for heavy vehicles such as lorries, buses, cranes, tractors and trailers.

Nonetheless, the special rates do not apply for offences that had been blacklisted and under court cases, court mention or had warrant of arrest issued, he said.

Payment for the special rate can be settled at several locations including DBKL kiosks, post offices, DBKL mobile application and via www.myeg.com or e-bayar. — Bernama