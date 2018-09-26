‘Paskal’: 6 facts every Malaysian should know before watching this homegrown film

'Paskal' is based on the real-life stories of Malaysians serving in the maritime forces. — Picture courtesy of GSC

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The peace that we enjoy as a country is thanks to the protection afforded to us by our military forces, among them the Royal Malaysian Navy special unit known as Paskal (Pasukan Khas Laut).

Now, the real-life feats by valiant Malaysians in the special forces unit have been turned into the aptly named film Paskal, directed and produced by Adrian Teh.

Teh said that he was inspired to make the movie after extensive research on the elite team illuminated him on their unparalleled courage and heroism in serving the country.

“Most of us out there won’t even know the existence of Paskal let alone know their sacrifices.

“With this movie, I hope all of us would appreciate our unsung heroes that have proven their bravery to the world,” the director said.

If you’re curious to find out more about this patriotic film, here are 6 facts to know about Paskal before it hits Malaysian cinemas this Thursday.

1. Most of the stunts in the movie are performed by the actors themselves

The cast and crew wanted to recreate real-life scenarios faced by real Paskal forces as closely as possible. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Forget stunt doubles; the actors in Paskal went the extra mile in their training to perform their own stunts, lending an extra layer of authenticity to their characters.

The cast had to endure two grueling months of training in order to nail the exact tactical precision that Paskal’s personnel adhere to.

2. The production cost amounted up to a whopping RM10 million

Paskal is said to be the most expensive Malaysian film ever made. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Some big bucks were shelled out to make Paskal a landmark phenomenon in Malaysian cinema.

Teh explained that the high budget was allocated to cover costs for the actors’ training regimes as well as the numerous action sequences which are said to be the shining centrepiece of the film.

3. Hollywood veteran Tiger Chen Hu makes a special appearance

Remember all the epic slow-motion fight scenes in the Matrix? They were all masterminded by Chen. — Picture via Instagram/Tiger Chen

If you’ve ever been spellbound by the fight scenes in the Matrix, Charlie’s Angels, or Kill Bill: Volume 1, you’ve got Tiger Chen Hu to thank.

The actor cum martial artist choreographed some of the most iconic action sequences in Hollywood and has starred alongside Keanu Reeves in Man of Tai Chi.

Audiences can expect a special appearance from him in Paskal where he will play the character of Han.

4. Actor Theebaan G is a true-blue martial arts whiz

The actor is no stranger to the world of martial arts. — Picture via Instagram/T H E E B A A N . G

Theebaan G, who plays Misi in the film, came into production with an array of martial arts accolades under his belt.



The actor was crowned Champion Welterweight in Malaysian Invasion Mixed Martial Arts 4, is a seven-time National Karate champion, bagged two silver medals for karate in the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Myanmar and one silver medal in the 2009 Southeast Asian Games in Laos, and snagged two gold medals in the Asean Uni Games.

5. The film's protagonist is inspired by a real-life national hero

The movie's main character is based on the heroism of First Admiral Anuar bin Alias who serves as the current Paskal Commander. — Picture via Twitter/Royal Malaysian Navy

The character Lieutenant Commander Arman Anwar, portrayed by Hairul Azreen, is inspired by the brave acts of current Paskal Commander, First Admiral Anuar bin Alias.

Anuar’s service made him the first and only member of the Royal Malaysian Navy to receive the Star of the Commander of Valour (Panglima Gagah Berani) medal.

6. Hairul Azreen successfully completed his gun assembly training in six seconds

Real Paskal soldiers are expected to pass several screening tests to prove their mental and physical capability to serve. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Actor Hairul Azreen gave actual Paskal members a run for their money when he completed his gun assembly training in exactly six seconds, matching the average time that Paskal soldiers clock in for the same routine.

We wonder if Hairul might succeed at some other tests that Paskal trainees have to go through, such as running 6.4km in less than 32 minutes and swimming 3.2km in the open sea (in full military gear too!) under 64 minutes.

Both the cast and the crew poured blood, sweat, and tears into this film

The 33.8 feet wide by 16.4 feet high Onyx Cinema LED screen brings films to life by highlighting greater detail and colour vibrancy in razor-sharp 4K.

The unique Onyx hall design means that you’ll have a perfect auditory experience no matter where you’re seated, further immersing you into the world of Paskal.

You can also look forward to sinking into the premium eco-leather seats for a truly luxurious movie night.

Paskal is set to open in Malaysian cinemas on Sept 27.

