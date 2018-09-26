Boy found with dead mum in Penang hotel room now in coma

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — The 10-year-old boy who was found unconscious beside his dead mother at a hotel room in Jalan Macalister here yesterday, is now in a coma.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang Ong Chee Khai was currently receiving treatment at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital.

“According to the medical officer who treated the boy, the victim is suffering from kidney, liver and lung damage due to smoke inhalation,” he said here today.

Che Zaimani said the post-mortem report on the body of the boy’s mother confirmed that the woman died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The boy was found in an unconscious state at 3.30pm beside his dead mother Lim Bee Tin, 28, when a hotel worker broke the door of the room they were occupying.

A check on the room found that there was a smell of smoke and remnants of burnt charcoal that was believed to have been burnt with a type of drug by the woman.

Meanwhile, Barat Daya district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the man who was detained yesterday for his suspected involvement in the murder of a 63-year-old woman whose body was found in a septic tank in Kampung Sungai Burung near here was remanded for seven days until Tuesday to assist in investigations into the case.

He said the remand order against the 29-year-old man who was nabbed at Jalan Air Putih was issued by the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On Monday, the body of Faridah Hashim who had been missing from home since September 19 was found in the septic tank behind her house by her son-in-law at 2.30pm.

The preliminary examination by the forensic team found slash wounds on the victim’s throat. — Bernama