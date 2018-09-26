Five-cornered fight in Port Dickson?

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during ‘Pidato Malaysia Baharu’ in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — Three days to nomination day for candidates in the Port Dickson by-election, it is becoming clear that PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not have an easy ride gaining victory.

There is a big possibility that this by-election, the fourth after three state seat by-elections in Selangor in Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong, may see a five-cornered fight.

So far, besides Anwar who recently won the post of PKR president uncontested, two parties and two individuals have said they would be contesting the seat.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), independent candidate Stevie Chan Keng Leong and former MIC secretary-general Datuk S. Kumar have said they would be contesting the parliamentary seat, formerly known as Teluk Kemang.

On September 15, PAS’ president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party would contest in the by-election if no other party was going in, so as to ensure Anwar does not get an easy win.

BN had also announced that following discussions with its component parties MCA and MIC, it was boycotting the by-election as it felt the seat was vacated in an undemocratic manner.

Last Friday, PRM president Mohd Hashim Saaludin was reported as saying the party would raise issues which affect the public and reminded the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to fulfil their manifesto promises.

In the Sungai Kandis by-election, PRM announced it would contest but later withdrew at the last minute even though its candidate Ahmad Kamaruddin had arrived at the Tanjung Community Hall in Section 19 for the nomination process.

Meanwhile, Kumar who contested in the Tanah Rata state assembly seat in Pahang on the PAS ticket during the 14th GE, lost when he championed Indian rights.

Meanwhile, Chan, a social media personality said he was contesting because he was disappointed with the slow changes promised by PH and said the by-election was being held to serve the ambitions of an individual.

He said the by-election was being forced on the people, and the time was not right, while the people wanted to see the person they elected carry out changes and the seat which should have been vacated was that of Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah in Permatang Pauh or his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Pandan.

Dr Wan Azizah is the deputy prime minister and minister of women, family and community development.

The election commission had fixed the Port Dickson parliamentary seat by-election for Saturday, October 13 and the nomination day on Sept 29, while early voting day would be on October 9.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah on September 12 to allow Anwar to contest and return to Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th general election, Danyal won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, beating BN candidate Datuk VS Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS.

Port Dickson parliamentary constituency which has 75, 770 voters, 68,486 of whom are ordinary voters, 7,268 early voters and 16 absentee overseas voters, is PKR’s only seat out of the five PH parliamentary seats in Negri Sembilan.

Port Dickson parliamentary which has been a PKR stronghold since 2008 has five state seats, namely Chuah and Lukut (under DAP), Bagan Pinang and Linggi (BN), and Sri Tanjung (previously Port Dickson) (PKR). — Bernama