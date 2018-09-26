Trader fined RM1,400 for damaging DBKL wheel clamp

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A dealer was fined RM1,400 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to damaging a wheel clamp belonging to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) earlier this month.

When imposing the sentence, Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman also ordered Zulkarnain Hashim, 41, to serve a four-month prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Zulkarnain allegedly committed mischief on a property belonging to DBKL by damaging the wheel clamp causing a loss of about RM500 at Jalan 4/109F Taman Desa, Brickfields at 11.30am on September 3.

The prosecution was submitted under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim applied for a commensurative sentence as a lesson to the accused, but Zulkarnain, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for a light punishment as it was his first offence. — Bernama