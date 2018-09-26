Family alleges breach of procedure in Batu Pahat custodial death

Mohd Faizal Md Yeit’s siblings are pictured at the Kluang district police headquarters after lodging a report today. — Picture courtesy of Mohd Yazid Md Yeit

JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — The family of a man, who died on Monday while remanded for a drug investigation, lodged a police report today alleging procedural breaches prior to his death.

In addition to the report, the family also lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

On Monday, Mohd Faizal Md Yeit, 32, was found unconscious in the Batu Pahat district police headquarters lock-up where he was being held following his arrest in Yong Peng on September 18.

The duty policeman immediately called for an ambulance, but Mohd Faizal was declared dead by the paramedics who attended to him.

Mohd Faizal’s brother, Mohd Yazid Md Yeit, 50, told Malay Mail today that the police report touched on the rights of his brother, who was arrested and remanded without his next of kin being informed.

He also brought up his brother’s medical condition that was stated as “perforated gastric ulcer” and questioned the competency of the doctor attending to him.

“How can his situation deteriorate within a day after the doctor discharged him?” asked Mohd Yazid, adding that his brother also had signs of bruising to his neck and stomach that indicated possible physical abuse.

Mohd Yazid said, when contacted, Suhakam officials were willing to take up the case.

“I received a call from a Suhakam lawyer and also a Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) lawyer who are keen to assist us with our case.

“What we want is an unbiased investigation by the authorities on the death of my brother while in police custody,” he said.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd had confirmed that Mohd Faizal complained of stomach pain a day before his death.

“Police then brought him to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for medical observation, where he was later released, but found unconscious in his cell the next day,” he said.

Mohd Khalil assured the family that their report would be investigated fairly and transparently, but maintained that there was no indication of abuse.