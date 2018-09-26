Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.1390/1430 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1350/1390. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.1390/1430 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1350/1390.

Oanda Head of Trading for Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit was traded lower ahead of tonight’s critical Federal Open Market Committee announcement that would set the tone for currency markets.

“While volume has been higher than average, most G-10 currencies have been confined to tight ranges,” he told Bernama.

The local note also traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It depreciated against the yen to 3.6648/6699 against Tuesday’s close of 3.6638/6677 and was lower against the euro at 4.8695/8747 from 4.8644/8699 yesterday.

The local currency fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0320/0354 from 3.0273/0309 and declined against the British pound to 5.4486/4543 from 5.4400/4465 yesterday. ― Bernama