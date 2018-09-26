Maszlee to universities: Instil international perspective in graduates

Maszlee said universities need to work harder to develop not just employable graduates but graduates who can thrive globally. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Companies and universities need to collaborate and work closely so that the graduates can compete in the borderless world and a workforce with an international perspective can be built, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said universities need to work harder to develop not just employable graduates but graduates who can thrive globally.

“Programmes such as Huawei’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ is part of the many collaborations that the Education Ministry wants the universities to be part of,” he said in his speech for Huawei Malaysia’s Seeds for the Future 2018 program at the ministry, here today.

Under the Seeds for the Future 2018, 10 Malaysian university students from the electronic engineering and computer science faculty have been selected for a two-week study trip in Beijing and Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzen, China from October 12 to 27. This is the fifth year for such project.

Fully sponsored by Huawei Malaysia, the trip will expose the students to cloud computing, Internet of Things, 5G technologies, building and configuring their own 4G base stations and many other cutting-edge solutions through technology workshops and networking events. The trip also includes cultural aspects such as Mandarin, calligraphy and painting classes.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer, Baker Zhou said Huawei believed basic research and education were the foundation for creating and revitalizing industry. Huawei had been and would always be a strong supporter in developing local information and communication technology (ICT) industry through education, ICT knowledge transfer and industry-academia collaborations.

Seeds for the Future is Huawei’s global corporate social responsibility flagship programme, which had been implemented in 95 countries with more than 2,700 university students involved, has taken a study trip to the Huawei headquarters.

Mohd Hafizul Ikhwan, 20, a second year electrical engineering student from Multimedia University, said he expected to gain new knowledge on innovation and mobile application during the trip.

Another participant of the Seeds for the Future project, Lim Yii Vonne, a final year computer science student from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, said she wanted to learn about the latest technology from Huawei and make new friends from the trip. — Bernama