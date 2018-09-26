CM: Over 48,000 affordable housing units to be built in Melaka

The Melaka government, in collaboration with the Federal government, targets to build more than 48,000 units of affordable housing in the state over the next five years. said Adly today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 26 — The Melaka government, in collaboration with the Federal government, targets to build more than 48,000 units of affordable housing in the state over the next five years, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said 19,232 of the units would be developed by departments or agencies under the state government, including the Melaka Housing Board (LPM), the Melaka Customary Land Development Corporation, the Melaka State Development Corporation and Chief Minister Incorporated, as well as private developers.

“Meanwhile, 28,922 affordable housing units will be developed by Federal departments or agencies such as PR1MA Corporation Malaysia, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd, the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Division and the National Housing Department.

“To-date, 24,000 units have been built, while more than 2,000 units are in various stages of construction till year-end,” he told a press conference after the signing ceremony between LPM and Paduwan Realty Sdn Bhd in Ayer Keroh near here today.

At the event, LPM was represented by its executive director, Saleh Mohd Dom, while Paduwan Realty was represented by managing director Datuk Seri Poh Geok Seng and director Poh Tin Yap.

The company will undertake a mixed development project that includes 411 affordable housing units in Merlimau, Jasin, near here with gross development value exceeding RM464 million.

Adly said the project, to be developed on 60.7 hectares, would also include the construction of 1,239 terrace houses priced between RM280,000 and RM450,000.

“Merlimau has been selected due to its strategic location near the northern border of Johor. Therefore, we will be able to meet the needs of the locals as well as attract those living in surrounding areas to choose Melaka as their place of residence.

“The project is expected to be completed in 24 months, with the first phase starting from the date the advertising permit and developer licence is issued,” he added.

The state government has fixed the ceiling price for affordable housing in Melaka at RM180,000 per unit, with a minimum size of 1,000 square feet inclusive of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. — Bernama