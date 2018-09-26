European shares steady ahead of expected Fed rate hike

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.03 per cent, Paris' CAC 40 up 0.09 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX down 0.15 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 26 ― European shares held their ground this morning, following limited gains on Asian stock markets and before a widely expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.01 per cent by 0843 GMT after rising during the previous session, with energy stocks buoyed by Brent crude prices at four-year highs.

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.03 per cent, Paris' CAC 40 up 0.09 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX down 0.15 per cent.

"I don't expect much to be happening before the Fed," said Harry Scheper, managing director at ABR in Amsterdam, noting that volumes were low, as they typically are ahead of US rate decisions.

News that carmakers had triggered some Brexit contingency plans in Britain were weighing on the automobile sector which, with a 1.1 per cent fall, was sustaining the heaviest losses.

With oil prices stabilizing, heavyweight oil majors BP and Total were down 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Leading individual gainers was France's Bouygues, up 3.1 per cent, after the stock was upgraded to overweight by JP Morgan.

Belgium's Telenet was down 4.6 per cent after a rating cut by Barclays.

In the banking sector, Deutsche Bank lost 1.4 per cent after a report said it has looked at a theoretical scenario of merging with UBS. The Swiss bank lost 1.5 per cent. ― Reuters