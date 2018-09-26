Mudflow halts traffic at KM42 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Department personnel attend to the scene at KM42 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near Ipoh. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 26 — Traffic at KM42 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near here was brought to a standstill following heavy rain that turned a hillslope into a waterfall of mud.

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Hilmi Khasfi Mat Zali said the incident occurred at about 2.45pm today following a downpour that started at around noon.

“No casualties were reported,” he told Malay Mail in a WhatsApp message today.

Mohd Hilmi said, at the moment, one lane is closed to traffic to facilitate the clean-up process.

He advised motorists travelling along the stretch to remain alert as the mud was still flowing.

“The rain has, however, stopped,” he added.