Sng tells Baru to remove aide amid graft claims

KUCHING, Sept 26 — Works Minister Baru Bian should replace his political secretary Zakaria Abdul Hamid immediately to restore the good name of his office and the ministry, PKR’s Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng said today.

“We should not have this issue hanging over our heads, since any investigation by MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) takes time, months, if not years, to process.

“We have a state election in two years and our message must be clear, we are fighting corruption and not complicit with corrupt officials,” Sng said in his Facebook posting.

“To put this behind us, Baru should choose a Sarawakian political secretary who can help serve Sarawakian interest better. Surely there must be capable Sarawakians in the party who can fit that role,” he said.

Sng said Sarawak PKR has fought corruption and cronyism for two decades as the Opposition, adding that Baru should not be “soft” on corruption when his own staff has been implicated in the scandal involving projects for votes.

Yesterday, Baru said he welcomed any investigation by the MACC following a report lodged against Zakaria.

He also said he wanted a thorough investigation to be conducted immediately as his ministry had been implicated.

He added if the claims were true, the situation could not be tolerated, as PKR had fought so hard to stamp out the corrupt practice.

Earlier yesterday, PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab, who lodged the report with the MACC, claimed that Zakaria had allegedly offered contracts for developing or repairing infrastructure worth RM20,000 to each local leader who was present at a meeting on September 1.

It was also alleged that Zakaria promised an allocation of RM300,000 to the local leaders.

Ahmad Syukri further claimed that the offer was also linked to the ongoing PKR polls.

He handed over evidence in the form of a complaint report, pictures related to the meeting and voice recordings, among others.