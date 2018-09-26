Astro scores broadcast rights for three Premier League seasons

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League title after their match against Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium, Manchester May 6, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad has secured the broadcast rights in Malaysia for the next three seasons of the Premier League from 2019/20 to 2021/22.

Its chief of sports, Lee Choong Khay, said Astro was pleased to continue their longstanding partnership with Premier League, adding that Malaysian football fans will be in for a treat.

“With all 380 matches available ‘live’ in HD on Astro TV and Astro GO, every football fan can catch every match and cheer for their favourite clubs,” he said in a statement today.

“We hope to excite sports customers by broadcasting selected live matches of the new season in 4K UHD.”

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore also commended Astro in the statement for providing Malaysians access to the competition on a range of platforms.