Actress Janna Nick body-shamed for ‘big calves’

Janna is puzzled that her calves have become an issue among social media users. — Instagram/Janna Nick

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Actress Janna Nick is disappointed over social media users’ criticism of her “large” calves.

Puzzled that her “calves are an issue”, Janna, whose real name is Nurul Jannah Muner, 23 hit back saying her calves “are a source of income”.

The 23-year-old became a victim of body-shaming following a post on the official Instagram account of popular TV3 entertainment show Melodi.

The post, which was uploaded on Sunday, featured Janna in a striped black midi dress.

Soon enough, the actress’ calves caught the attention of the Internet, with comments that ranged from “fat calves” to “are your legs swollen?”.

“Even calves are up for criticism, I don’t understand. Don’t like how I sing, act or host? I can improve those things but what can I do about large calves?” she said in her Instastory yesterday.

“Undergo plastic surgery? Say what you like, I don’t have the heart to deal with this.”

In March, the Kuala Lumpur Festival Drama Awards 2018 winner was slammed for wearing tight pants while hosting Melodi, Projek MMO reported.

On another occasion, she was criticised for wearing a skin-coloured outfit at an event.