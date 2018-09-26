Cops seize 435 bottles of liquor in Shah Alam

According to the Ministry of Health, as of yesterday, 37 people have died of alcohol poisoning in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak. — AFP pic

SUNGAI BULOH, Sept 26 — Police seized 435 bottles of various brands of liquor in a special operation at a premises in Kampung Baru Subang, on Monday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt S. Somu said police also detained a 30-year-old local man believed to be the owner of the premises to assist in the probe.

“Based on police intelligence, it is believed alcohol has been sold at the premises for the past three to four months.

“The premises involved was being operated behind a convenience store to dupe the authorities,” he told reporters here today.

He said since September 18 until today, 11 operations have been carried out by the Sungai Buloh police resulting in the seizure of 836 bottles of various brands of liquor suspected to be smuggled for sale to foreigners around Sungai Buloh at a price of about RM8 to RM15 depending on the brand.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, as of yesterday, 37 people have died of toxic alcohol poisoning in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak. — Bernama