MACC arrests housewife for giving contradictory evidence in court

JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — A 34-year-old housewife was arrested here today for giving conflicting evidence in court in the ongoing trial of a Johor Baru Veterinary Department assistant officer, who was charged with corruption.

The suspect was alleged to have earlier given contradicting evidence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on two cases involving the accused. She was arrested at the MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 10.50am today.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 27(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for providing conflicting testimony. If convicted, the suspect could be fined up to RM100,000, or sentenced to a maximum prison term of 10 years, or both.

Assistant officer, Mohd Razi Basar, 40, who also heads the department’s ruminant unit, claimed trial in June last year to four counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM35,000.

He was alleged to have received the bribes in 2013 and 2014 in the form of cheques as an inducement to approve a supply order of livestock and animal husbandry goods at a house in Kampung Belahan Tampok Rengit here.