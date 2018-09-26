Malaysia expresses concern to UN over Rohingya situation in Myanmar

Rohingya refugees line up for daily essentials distribution at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 26 — Malaysia has expressed concern over the atrocities committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar and proposed that the United Nations Security Council establish an international judicial mechanism to try those responsible for the crimes.

Malaysian Foreign ministry Multilateral affairs deputy secretary-general Kennedy Jawan said the Myanmar government had the primary responsibility to act against the perpetrators of the crimes under international law committed against the Rohingya and other minorities in that country.

“All of us should, therefore, use our leverage to urge Myanmar’s Independent Commission on Enquiry on Rakhine State to bring all perpetrators of gross human rights violations to justice.

“Malaysia has also put forth that an international judicial mechanism should take effect in the event that the efforts of the Myanmar authorities to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators are deemed insufficient,” he said when delivering Malaysia’s statement during the first ministerial meeting of the International Working Group on Myanmar in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly here. Jawan represented Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Jawan said the situation in Rohingya needed urgent attention and a long-term solution which would address basic human rights concerns and the future of the Rohingya community.

“To that end, the international community cannot, and should not, stand idle as we witness the human catastrophe which has besieged the Rohingya unfold before our very own eyes,” he said.

He said that despite the numerous international recommendations and advice to Myanmar, the situation had not improved.

“Instead, we still see an influx of Rohingya, leaving Myanmar dragging along with them their meagre remnants of what is left of their homes in Myanmar,” he said.

Jawan said Malaysia would continue to call for international support for Bangladesh, where almost 700,000 Rohingya have found refuge after fleeing Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

He said Malaysia would also continue to receive Rohingya fleeing Myanmar.

At present, Malaysia is hosting 139,743 Myanmar citizens who make up 87 per cent of the refugees and asylum-seekers in Malaysia. Of this, 77,133 are Rohingya. — Bernama