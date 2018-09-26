Seasoned rocker Awie takes young snobs to task

The Wings frontman did not have any kind words for the younger artists in Malaysia’s rock industry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Wings vocalist Awie has some hard advice for Malaysia’s younger generation of rockers - respect your seniors in the industry and remember that social media popularity counts for little.

The 49-year-old told Utusan Malaysia yesterday that he is sick of the younger generation of rock artists who claim to be rockers but lack discipline and respect for their elders.

“Don’t think you are so great. We do not know what challenges lie ahead, so gaining experience and sharing knowledge is vital as this industry is not as easy as it seems.

“I’m not trying to talk big about myself but when I was in their shoes, I was always told to respect the more experienced artists,” he told the Malay daily.

The Kuala Lumpur-born artist said he will introduce himself to them soon.

“I will personally introduce myself to them. It’s not wrong for them to show us some respect.

Awie, whose real name is Datuk Mohd Azhar Othman, felt that social media has been a key factor to their boastful attitude.

“They feel that popularity on social media is enough to succeed. There’s no denying the fact that you can make money online, but as a singer for instance we need to have skills too.”

When asked whether he would help the rock genre in Malaysia by mentoring an upcoming band, like what he did in the late 1990s with Kristal, he said maybe.

“It’s not that I don’t want to, but I feel it is not the right time. Maybe in five years I would put together a new rock band.

“With Kristal, I told them not to be a group of ‘mat rocks’ but be a group of musicians with a brighter future.”