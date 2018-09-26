Last batch of Haj pilgrims arrives home

The arrival of the final group of pilgrims also marks end of the pilgrimage operation of the 2018AD-1439H Haj season, Tabung Haji said. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) today ended its operations for the 2018AD-1439H Haj season with the arrival of the last flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In a statement today, TH said the FLYNAS XY7710 flight, departing from the Putera Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport with 492 pilgrims, arrived home early this morning.

The arrival of the final group of pilgrims also marked the pilgrimage operation of the 2018AD-1439H Haj season as being successfully implemented, he said.

He said the pilgrimage operation this year has used 81 special charter flights involving 40 Malaysian Airlines and 41 Flynas aircraft.

In the meantime, TH said three pilgrims were still being treated at the Saudi Arabian hospital.

“They are being closely monitored by the TH office in Jeddah and will be flown home after being allowed by the hospital,” he said. — Bernama